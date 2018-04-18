Share |

Academy for Seniors Presents Author of Schools That Matter -Sioux Falls

Apr 18, 2018 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

We continue Year 15 of the Augustana Academy for Seniors. Chosen speakers contribute their thoughts, experiences and insights on topics where they have demonstrated knowledge and experience. Everyone is welcome to register.

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Chapel
Map:   2001 S Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/about-augustana/university-offices-and-affiliates/marketing-communications/university-events/academy

All Dates:
Apr 18, 2018 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Augustana Academy for Seniors presentation.

Chapel
Chapel 57197 2001 S Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197

Search All Events By Day

April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS