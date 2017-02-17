A Night of One-Act Comedies - Lead

Feb 19, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Jessica Michak, Deadwood, is the director of the 2017 one-act plays. She is also debuting her original play, Roomies.

Roomies is loosely based on Michak's personal experiences living with a platonic friend while in graduate school. The "roomies" develop a close bond, similar to a sibling relationship, but are often mistaken for a couple. Their world is turned upside down by a visit from an eccentric cousin harboring a strange secret.

Canker Sores and Other Distractions was written by Tony-award-winning American playwright Christopher Durang. In the play, a divorced couple tries to reconcile over dinner, but a canker sore and a talkative waitress ruin everything and they remember why they split up in the first place.

In Funeral Parlor, also written by Durang, a widow is accosted at her husband's funeral by a very inappropriate guest.

This event is produced in cooperation with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York, NY.



Wine, beer, soda and water is available for purchase. Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.



For more information, please call the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or visit the office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the back of the building at 308 Julius Street, Lead, SD. The HHOH is an equal opportunity provider and employer.



Fee: $15 Adults, $10 Members, $5 17 and under