9 to 5 the Musical - Mitchell

May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Based off the hit movie of the same name, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot!