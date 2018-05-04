9 to 5 the Musical - Mitchell
May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018
Based off the hit movie of the same name, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot!
|Location:
|Mitchell Area Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/event/d99ff9207ecd19b47a12a13c20ecbf4f
All Dates:
May 4, 2018 - May 6, 2018 Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2:00 p.m.
May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018 Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2:00 p.m.
A musical comedy.
