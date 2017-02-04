Share |

7th Annual HeARTS in Healing - Sioux Falls

Feb 4, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fundraising event with food and beverages along with live and silent auctions.

Funds raised through HeARTS in Healing will support the Arts in Healing Program, provide services such as help with medications, transportation, family education materials, daily essentials and lodging for patients' families, along with the costs for Patient/Family Navigation Program.

Fee: $60


Location:   Avera Behavioral Health Center
Map:   4400 W 69th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-322-4042
Email:   connie.irish@avera.org
Website:   http://www.Avera.org/heartsinhealing

All Dates:
