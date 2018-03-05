Share |

44th Annual Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival - Sioux Falls

Mar 5, 2018 7:30 pm

The Augustana Northlanders Jazz Band, along with bands from the four-state area high school and middle schools, will perform during the 44th annual Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival. Jeff Coffin, a Grammy award-winning saxophonist for the Dave Mathews Band, will join the Augustana Northlanders Jazz Band, under the direction of Dr. Brian Hanegan, for two public concerts. Tickets are available at:  www.augiejazz.com

Fee: $20


Location:   Augustana University (Kresge Recital Hall in the Augustana Humanities Building)
Map:   2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/40th-annual-jazz-upper-great-plains-festival

Jazz band performance.

