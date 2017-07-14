40th Festival in the Park - Spearfish

Jul 14, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017

Be one of the over 25,000 people who will enjoy one of the largest outdoor festivals in the upper Midwest. The Festival in the Park includes over 170 art and craft booths, including 20 different varieties of food booths. The Watering Hole provides a place to rest with a cold beverage while listening to 8 live bands throughout the 3 days.



The Festival in the Park is sponsored by The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, a non-profit organization. All proceeds are used to produce the annual festival and assist other arts activities in the greater Spearfish area.



$5 wristbands may be purchased at any entrance to the Festival in the city park.

Fee: $5 wristband Friday, July 14, Sat. and Sunday are free