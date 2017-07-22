Share |

3rd Annual PVA Poker Run - Sioux Falls

Jul 22, 2017 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Proceeds from the Poker Run will benefit the PVA North Central Chapter.

1st Place $500.00; 2nd Place $250.00; 3rd Place $100.00

Stops: Big Urns-Colton, SD; Shipwreck Bar & Grill-Chester, SD; Steve’s Bar & Grill-Trent, SD; Norby’s-Dell Rapids, SD; Safari Bar & Grill-Renner, SD **route is subject to change

End-Thirsty Duck.

Prizes, Food, Beverages, Music, 50/50 Raffle will be provided during the event. After Ride Party/Prizes – 4:30 PM

 

Fee: $20/Single $30/Couple


Location:   Thirsty Duck Bar & Grill
Map:   945 S. Marion Rd., Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-336-0494
Email:   LisaC@ncpva.org
Website:   http://www.ncpva.org

Jul 22, 2017 11:00 am - 5:30 pm Registration from 11-1

