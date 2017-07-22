3rd Annual PVA Poker Run - Sioux Falls
Jul 22, 2017 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Proceeds from the Poker Run will benefit the PVA North Central Chapter.
1st Place $500.00; 2nd Place $250.00; 3rd Place $100.00
Stops: Big Urns-Colton, SD; Shipwreck Bar & Grill-Chester, SD; Steve’s Bar & Grill-Trent, SD; Norby’s-Dell Rapids, SD; Safari Bar & Grill-Renner, SD **route is subject to change
End-Thirsty Duck.
Prizes, Food, Beverages, Music, 50/50 Raffle will be provided during the event. After Ride Party/Prizes – 4:30 PM
Fee: $20/Single $30/Couple
|Location:
|Thirsty Duck Bar & Grill
|Map:
|945 S. Marion Rd., Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-336-0494
|Email:
|LisaC@ncpva.org
|Website:
|http://www.ncpva.org
All Dates:
Jul 22, 2017 11:00 am - 5:30 pm Registration from 11-1
