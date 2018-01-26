38th Day County Farm, Home & Sport Show - Webster
Jan 26, 2018 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Vendors, food, entertainment & seminars. Wheelchair accessible through east door.
|Location:
|Webster Armory
|Map:
|120 W 11th Ave., Webster, SD 57274
|Phone:
|605-345-4668
|Email:
|wchamber@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://webstersd.com
All Dates:
Jan 27, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
