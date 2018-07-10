3 Wheeler Rally - Deadwood
Jul 10, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018
Destination rides, vendors, socials, BBQ, poker runs, entertainment, trike show-n-shine, trike games of skill, awards and parades. Advance registration fee before June 1st is $35 per person and $40 after June 1st.
|Location:
|Deadwood
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-717-7174; 800-274-1876 ext. 1102
|Email:
|teresas@firstgold.com
|Website:
|http://www.d3wr.com
All Dates:
Festival for 3 wheeler enthusiasts.
