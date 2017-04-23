25th Annual Pancake Benefit - Sioux Falls
Join us for the tastiest way to support children and adults with disabilities in our community – the 25th annual LifeScape Pancake Benefit!
Pancake tickets are $5 in advance on our website, $7 at the door.
Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:
|1101 N. West Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:
|605-444-9600
Email:
|giving@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/25th-annual-pancake-benefit
All Dates:
Join us for the tastiest way to support children and adults with disabilities in our community – the 25th annual LifeScape Pancake Benefit!
