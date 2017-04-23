Share |

25th Annual Pancake Benefit - Sioux Falls

Apr 23, 2017 7:30 am - 2:00 pm

Join us for the tastiest way to support children and adults with disabilities in our community – the 25th annual LifeScape Pancake Benefit!

Pancake tickets are $5 in advance on our website, $7 at the door.


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1101 N. West Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-444-9600
Email:   giving@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/25th-annual-pancake-benefit

All Dates:
