2018 Winterfest Flannel & Flame Party - Lead
10:00 am-12:00 pm: KIDS PJ PARTY! Wear your pajamas as kids and their parents enjoy hot chocolate with marshmallows and a winter movie in our theater.
12:00 pm-2:00 pm: All ages are welcome for s'mores outdoors in the courtyard's fire pit.
4:00 pm-6:00 pm: Outdoor party for adults with live acoustic guitar music, hot adult beverages, wine, beer, hot choc/apple cider and PARADE watching. Save your seat here!
Admission by donation.
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|605-584-2067
|opera@rushmore.com
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
Jan 27, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Festive activities for all ages.
