2017 Summer of Love Pop Up Party - Rapid City
Jul 21, 2017
HOW DOES A “POP-UP PARTY” WORK?
Guests will meet at an exclusive, private outdoor location in the Black Hills to party, socialize and create memories. BUT, the location is not revealed until the day of the party, July 21, at 2 p.m. The location is about 15-20 minutes from downtown Rapid City.
IT'S GONNA BE A RIGHTEOUS POTLUCK:
Guests prepare and bring their own specially crafted picnic dinners, linens, decorations, table settings and most importantly, creativity!
WE SUPPLY: FAB WINE
Each guest receives a bottle of fine wine and a special gift!
AND IT’S AN OUTTA SITE PARTY, MAN!
Guests meet at a private, outdoor location to socialize and create great memories!
Don’t miss this amazing night filled with fun people, music, food and drink. The Summer of Love Pop-Up Party Fundraiser Will Be The Most Fun You’ll Have All Summer!
Fee: $100
|Location:
|Secret Location to be revealed by 2pm on the day of the event
|Map:
|secret location, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Email:
|boxoffice@performingartsrc.org
|Website:
|http://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=75780
All Dates:
The most fun you will have all summer!
