1880 Train Mother's Day Special - Hill City
May 14, 2017
Treat your mother to a unique and unforgettable steam train ride through the beautiful Black Hills. Passengers will enjoy a locally made cupcake, live entertainment, assigned seating and bottled water. This is definitely an adventure your mother will never forget.
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Website:
|http://www.1880train.com/
All Dates:
May 14, 2017
Passengers enjoy a locally made cupcake and live entertainment aboard the 1880 Train.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.