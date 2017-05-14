Share |

1880 Train Mother's Day Special - Hill City

May 14, 2017

Treat your mother to a unique and unforgettable steam train ride through the beautiful Black Hills. Passengers will enjoy a locally made cupcake, live entertainment, assigned seating and bottled water. This is definitely an adventure your mother will never forget.


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/

All Dates:
Passengers enjoy a locally made cupcake and live entertainment aboard the 1880 Train.

222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745

