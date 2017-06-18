1880 Train Father's Day Special - Hill City
Treat your dad to a steam train ride through the beautiful Black Hills with western shootout entertainment he is sure to enjoy. This is definitely an adventure your father will never forget. Father’s Day Special passengers will enjoy a locally made cupcake, the western shootout in route, assigned seating and bottled water.
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Website:
|http://www.1880train.com/fathers-day-special.html
All Dates:
Passengers enjoy a locally made cupcake and western shootout entertainment.
