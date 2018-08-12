[Love]² Bridal Fair - Rapid City
Aug 12, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Brides-to-be, grooms and event planners will find everything they need at [Love]² Bridal Fair. Displays from the area’s leading wedding professionals, spectacular runway fashion shows, exclusive day-of-show deals and giveaways, music and entertainment make planning your special day easy and enjoyable.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
