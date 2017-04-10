Oh, The Possibilities!

Share |

Comments

03:08 pm - Mon, April 10 2017
Eirik Heikes said:
What a fun project! Thanks for letting me be part of this...
07:23 pm - Mon, April 10 2017
Michelle Carlson said:
Thank you to Eirik Heines for the great project idea, and probably one of the easiest to accomplish. Showing people where the Meridian District is seems like a great step to me. Thanks for coming!

