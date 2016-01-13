



Best of the Web

Jan 13, 2016

Our January e-newsletter featured a look at the most popular stories on our website last year. It was such a great list that we thought we'd share it here too. (If you'd like to receive our free e-newsletter, click here to sign up!)

Favorite Town

Colombe’s Colome — Named for a dashing and daring rancher, this Tripp County town still has cowboy attitude.





Most Watched Video

How Do You Say Sinai — Speaking South Dakotan is not always as straightforward as it might seem. South Dakota Magazine staff try pronouncing this tricky town name in Brookings County.





Most Popular Historic Article

The Verne Miller Story — Following the trail of a Beadle County sheriff turned gangster.





Most Viewed Photo Gallery

Abandoned, Not Forgotten — Dan Ray shares photos of the former St. Mary’s convent and school south of Zell.





Favorite County

Tale of Two Paths — No matter what road you take, Gregory County is worth exploring.





Most Popular Hike

Up Close — The Crazy Horse Volksmarch gives hikers a unique view of the mountain carving in progress.





Favorite Food

Freeman’s Savory Soup — Summer savory provides a subtle punch to a traditional German dish.



Most Popular Sport

Love for the Game — Six baseball lifers explain their passion for our national pastime.





Favorite Business

Brookings’ Rhubarb King — Jan Sanderson has perfected his ruby-red crop one plant at a time for 35 years.





Most Popular Article

Welcome, Mr. President — Bernie Hunhoff’s open letter to the president following news that Barack Obama would deliver Lake Area Tech’s commencement address.